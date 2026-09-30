Grimmest Poll Yet Spells Doom for Trump

Donald Trump has been dealt another brutal polling blow as Americans turn their backs on the president.

The president has received the highest disapproval rating of his second term, at 61 percent, weeks before the crucial November midterms.

The September 19-25 Angus Reid USA survey of 1,205 American adults found just 34 percent approve of the president’s governance, and that his support remains heavily concentrated among his core MAGA base.

Trump's approval rating has been tanking for months. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

A total of 94 percent of self-identified MAGA Republicans approve of his performance. But the picture is considerably weaker among other Republicans. While 59 percent of that cohort approves of Trump, 38 percent disapprove.

Independents are far more critical, with a sizable 72 percent saying they disapprove of Trump’s performance.

The results are a bad omen for the GOP ahead of the Nov. 3 polls, which are largely seen as a referendum on Trump’s leadership.

Trump’s approval rating has been tanking ever since he launched his war in Iran in February. The war has seen energy prices skyrocket. AAA figures show the average price of fuel at $4.43 a gallon, while diesel stands at $6.41.

Food prices have also risen, with the price of ground beef up 7.2 percent over the past 12 months, while seafood, sugar, and coffee are all up around 6 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And with no end in sight for the war, which Trump previously insisted would be over within weeks, Americans are becoming increasingly frustrated with the president.

“I’m p---ed off about gas and food prices. It’s affected everything,” one Trump voter in Iowa told MS NOW on Monday.

And that frustration is apparent in the polling. In the latest CNN/SSRS poll, two-thirds of Americans said Trump has made the economy worse, while a majority said the Iran war has harmed their personal finances.

The anger over Trump’s handling of the economy is giving Democrats an opening with voters.

The poll showed that voters now favor Democrats over Republicans on the economy, as the issue climbs higher on voters’ priority lists ahead of the midterms.

Some 68 percent of registered voters called the economy “extremely important” to their vote, up from 59 percent before the 2022 midterms and 44 percent before the 2018 elections.

That advantage also shows up in the generic congressional ballot, where Democrats now hold a massive 16-point lead over Republicans — their biggest so far.

The Angus Reid poll showed that 56 percent of registered voters said they plan to vote Democratic in the midterms, compared with 40 percent for the GOP.

Democrats are benefiting from strong loyalty among 2024 Harris voters.

But they are also drawing support from voters who backed Trump. Some 10 percent of 2024 Trump voters now say they intend to vote Democratic in the midterms, while 47 percent of 2024 Independents plan to back Democrats.

A lifelong Republican told SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Wrap-Up Show this week that she is so frustrated with her party that she is considering voting Democrat in the midterms.

“I’m so p---ed at the Republicans that I just might go and vote straight-ticket Democrat just because, just because. Why should I be loyal to them? We’re just so screwed,” she said.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.