STONEWALL 50
Guillermo Díaz on Stonewall 50: ‘What Would I Like to See in the Next 50 Years? A Trans President’
Guillermo Díaz tells The Daily Beast that Stonewall was ‘a lesson in fierce courage, and not putting up with being treated as less than because of who you are or who you love.’
In this special series, LGBT celebrities and public figures talk to Tim Teeman about the Stonewall Riots and their legacy—see more here.
Guillermo Díaz is an actor (Scandal, Stonewall).
When/how did you first hear about the Stonewall Riots, and what did you make of them?
I honestly don’t remember when I first heard of the Stonewall Riots. I think it was probably when I was in college. But I DO remember learning so much more about them when I was doing the movie Stonewall (1995). It gave me a sense of community and a wonderful feeling of pride and respect for all those who were there and sacrificed SO much for the LGBTQ community. I just remember feeling REALLY proud to be gay.
What is their significance for you?
They are a lesson in fierce courage and NOT putting up with being treated as less than because of who you are or who you love.
What would you like to see, LGBT-wise, in the next 50 years?
A trans president.