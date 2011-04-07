Gunman Kills 11 at Brazil School

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
A gunman opened fire at a primary school in Rio de Janeiro Thursday morning, killing at least 11 children (initial reports indicated that 13 were killed) before turning the gun on himself. But witnesses reported a bloody scene at the school, which is located in the western part of the Brazilian city. The victims are believed to be between 11 and 13 years old. "I've never seen anything like this. It's like something in the United States," said one firefighter on the scene.