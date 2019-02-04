Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Is Coming to Netflix

Goop, a lifestyle brand founded by Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, is becoming a Netflix docuseries, Variety reports. The series, which is still untitled, will reportedly feature the website’s editors hosting 30-minute episodes centered around “physical and spiritual wellness” with the help if “experts, doctors, and researchers.” “We were speaking to the platform question, and where our people are. They’re watching Netflix. Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there’s no better partner in that,” Elise Loehnen, Goop’s chief content officer, told Variety. The series will reportedly focus on topics like “mental, physical and sexual health” while keeping Goop’s signature “aesthetics” intact—all under the careful eye of Paltrow. “With this show, I think she’s only really interested in opportunities where we can uniquely be ourselves and do things potentially disruptive,” Loehnen said of Paltrow. Goop’s podcast will also be expanded to Delta Airlines, and the company is reportedly looking to develop more podcasts, a food program, and a book club.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10