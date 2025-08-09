Half of Republican voters would not abandon their vote for President Donald Trump if he were implicated in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

This is according to a new survey conducted by Canadian market research firm Leger, which found that such a revelation wouldn’t sway 47 percent of Republican voters.

Trump has denied being involved in Epstein’s crimes, and no evidence has emerged to suggest otherwise.

A further 26 percent of survey respondents said they were unsure or wouldn’t answer, leaving just 27 percent who said that they would be more likely to vote for another party.

Forty-seven percent of Republicans would not change their vote for President Donald Trump if he were implicated in the crimes of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Credit: Ledger Marketing Inc.

Broken down by demographic, 61 percent of 18-34-year-olds said they would be more likely to vote for another party, while just 15 percent of respondents over 55 said the same.

Previous polling has found that a plurality of Republicans approve of the way Trump has handled the Epstein case.

A Washington Post poll last month found that just 38 percent of Republicans approved of his handling of the case while 24 percent disapprove. The remaining 28 percent had no opinion.

A YouGov poll from late July has also found that 68 percent of Republicans believe Trump was not involved in the disgraced financier’s alleged crimes, compared with the 80 percent of Democrats who do.

According to Trump biographer Michael Wolff, Epstein once called Trump his “closest friend.” Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

While campaigning, Trump pledged to declassify all documents relating to Epstein. MAGA has been in a tailspin since the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation concluded in a July 6 memo that Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial in prison in 2019, rather than being murdered, and that no “client list” of wealthy co-conspirators exists—the subject of whirling conspiracies among Trump’s supporters.

Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008. Trump’s close personal relationship with the man throughout the ’80s and ’90s is well documented. According to Trump biographer Michael Wolff, Epstein once called Trump his “closest friend.”