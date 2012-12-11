Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

CHEAT SHEET
The late Donna Summer gets a well-deserved last dance. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2013 inductees were announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles Tuesday, and the honorees are an unusually large and eclectic group. Other inductees include blues guitarist Albert King, ‘70s rockers Ann and Nancy Wilson, and songwriting legend Randy Newman. Public Enemy also got mad props, becoming the fourth hip-hop act to ever be inducted. This year marked the first time the public was allowed to have their say, casting votes online for the “fan’s ballot,” which was counted as one vote along with the approximately 600 other ballots. The official induction ceremony will take place on April 18, 2013 and will air on HBO.