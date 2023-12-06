CHEAT SHEET
Halle Berry Got Off to a ‘Rocky Start’ With Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry got off to a rocky start while filming Maude v Maude, the latter told Variety, but managed to bond over their several commonalities, among them: “divorces and exes.” Berry filmed the Mr. & Mrs. Smith-esque feature alongside Jolie while simultaneously directing another film—her second time ever in the director’s chair. “We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together,” Berry said. “We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes. We bonded, let’s say that.” Berry has been married three times; Jolie and Brad Pitt famously called it quits before a bitter divorce and custody battle.