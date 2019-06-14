The New York Times on Friday revealed a design of a new $20 bill adorned with former slave and abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Mnuchin drew scorn last month when he said the design was delayed for six years due to “technical reasons.” But the Times was able to get a copy of the design—which Mnuchin had said couldn’t be done—directly from a source at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. The design, it reported, had actually been started during the Obama administration with no apparent technical difficulty. Tubman would be the first African American to adorn U.S. currency and the delay drew disappointment and speculation that perhaps the Trump administration did not want to replace President Andrew Jackson on the popular note. The Times reports officials past and present said Mnuchin opted for the delay out of fear President Trump would cancel the new Tubman bill outright and cause more controversy.