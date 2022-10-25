CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Harvey Weinstein’s Former Assistant Can Testify at L.A. Trial
INSIDER INFO
Read it at Variety
One of Harvey Weinstein’s former assistants can testify in the former producer’s sex-crimes trial in Los Angeles, a judge ruled on Tuesday. Judge Lisa B. Lench decided that Rowena Chiu’s testimony as an uncharged witness would be more “probative” than “prejudicial” as the prosecution worked to establish a pattern of predatory behavior by Weinstein. Chiu has previously spoken out about her allegations against Weinstein, saying that he attempted to rape her when she was a Miramax assistant in 1998. After telling her colleague about the incident, Chiu said, the pair escalated the issue and were ultimately pressured into signing a DNA and receiving a monetary settlement.