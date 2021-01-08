Hawaii Proud Boy Leader Nick Ochs Busted in Capitol Riot

Federal authorities have arrested Proud Boy Hawaii founder and alt-right media personality Nick Ochs in connection with the deadly pro-Trump rampage through the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

In an indictment unsealed in D.C. District Court, Ochs—who promotes his extremist opinions online as part of the “Murder the Media” podcasting and Youtube crew—is charged with trespassing into a restricted building.

Attempts to reach him were not immediately successful, and it was unclear if he had an attorney.

Multiple photos of Ochs partaking in the mayhem appeared online and in the press during and after the attack on the Capitol—including a selfie Ochs shared on his Twitter account smoking a cigarette in the building.

The affidavit by a Federal Bureau of Investigations agent relies entirely on his own social media and an interview he did with CNN after the break-in, as well as his past public statements. It also notes his association with the Proud Boys.

Och’s “Murder the Media” group first circulated news of Ochs’ arrest on the social-media platform Parler, popular among partisans of the far-right, asserting he had attended the haphazard putsch as a journalist.

The Proud Boys echoed his claim on the messaging platform Telegram, another favorite of white supremacists and conservative provocateurs.

Ochs unsuccessfully sought a seat in Hawaii’s state legislature as a Republican last year. Trump advisor, felon, and fellow Proud Boy Roger Stone endorsed his campaign.