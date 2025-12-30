Health-Conscious Putin, 73, Has ‘Private Hospital’ in Mega Mansion

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a sprawling “private hospital” in his brand-new mega mansion, according to an investigation by allies of a slain political opponent.

Alexei Navalny, the most formidable critic of Putin and his corrupt cabal of acolytes, died in the “Polar Wolf” Arctic penal colony early last year, but he continues to haunt the Kremlin chief. His allies on Tuesday released an investigation, alleging that Putin had a luxury palace built along the Black Sea coast in annexed Crimea.

“This secret property miraculously escaped public attention, but we found it,” they wrote, claiming that they had confirmed it belongs to the president. Inside, there is a gigantic main hall, a cinema, an aquarium, a spa and wellness center and a fully-equipped medical center. Outside, it boasts a private beach, pier and helipad.

An aerial shot of Putin's Crimean bolthole. YouTube/@NavalnyRu

However, it is the “private hospital” that is perhaps the most impressive, and most telling. For more than 20 years, Putin has cultivated an image as a macho hardman leader—but the focus given to health and wellness on his sprawling Crimean retreat shows that he has at least considered his mortality and, perhaps, listened to critics who have questioned his health.

One side of the residence is devoted to clinical care, anchored by a general practitioner’s office equipped with an ultrasound machine, an examination and massage table, electrocardiogram equipment, and diagnostic and laboratory tools. The same space also serves as an ear, nose, and throat office.

Adjacent rooms expand the setup into full-spectrum medicine. A dedicated dental office includes a dental treatment unit, X-ray machine, surgical microscope, ultrasound equipment, and neuromuscular stimulation devices.

Down the corridor sits a fully equipped operating room, complete with an operating table, ventilator, defibrillator-monitor, anesthesia machine, patient monitoring systems, X-ray equipment, and gastroscopy and colonoscopy units. Supporting the surgical suite are sterilization and washing rooms, a pre-operative room, an oxygen concentrator room, and storage for medical waste—components typically found in a licensed medical facility, not a private home.

In his bedroom, Putin has ​​an air recirculator, a machine with ultraviolet lamps that disinfects the air and kills bacteria. He is said to have these in other properties, too.

The left wing of the palace is devoted to spa and wellness. Plans show an indoor pool finished in marble and columns, separate hot and cold plunge pools and a Vichy shower room with a horizontal shower table, revealing strange bathroom habits.

Putin during a checkup in 2011. AFP/RIA NOVOSTI/AFP via Getty Images

The suite also includes a massage bath room equipped with a massage bathtub, luxury shower room with a high-end German shower system, and a 30-square-meter hammam. Additional rooms include a dry floating therapy space and a massage room fitted with a standard massage table, Thai massage tatami, and a foot-washing chair.

The wing ends with a cryotherapy chamber rated to minus 110 degrees Celsius—an amenity that appears designed not just for recovery, but for keeping time itself firmly at bay.

Putin has mused a lot about longevity and immortality lately. “It is probably possible to reach 150,″ he said at an exhibition in Moscow last month. “But, first of all, it will always be too few, just like with money. Always.”

He was also caught gossiping about the topic to Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-Un during a hot mic moment at a summit in Beijing in September.

“Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become,” Putin told the two leaders. “People used to rarely live to 70, but now at 70 you are still a child.”

He added, “With continuous advances in biotechnology, human organs will be increasingly transplanted—letting us live younger and younger, and perhaps even achieve immortality.”

It comes after, earlier this week, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov accused Kyiv of launching 91 drones at Putin’s Valdai residence in the Novgorod region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied the claims, saying they were designed to affect peace talks with President Trump.