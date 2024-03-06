Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Ever since I discovered infrared sauna blankets (which allow you to reap some of the benefits of saunas from the comfort of your couch, bed, floor, etc.), I’ve been touting them as my favorite wellness find of all time. Most at-home sauna blankets are basically like sleeping bags supercharged with infrared and controlled heat therapy, and I’ve officially waxed poetic about them ad nauseam. While I still regard sauna blankets as a sound and space-saving health investment for anyone looking to sweat with benefits, I have since graduated to the next level of at-home sauna tech: Heat Healer’s Energy Sauna, a compact (and actually aesthetically pleasing!) at-home sauna equipped with infrared, red light, and PEMF modalities in one sleek unit.

Unlike sauna blankets, Heat Healer’s Energy Sauna is engineered with ‘triple threat’ technology, allowing users to reap the benefits of red light, PEMF (Pulsed Magnetic Energy), and infrared therapies all in one device. This larger investment piece is on par with the infrared sauna pods I’ve used at my local wellness studio, and that’s precisely how it was designed. “The Energy Sauna distinguishes itself through innovation with our triple threat tech, adding the combination of PEMF and Red LED to the already amazing Infrared Heat,” explains Heat Healer’s founder, Lauren Dovey. “These technologies, when used simultaneously, are amplified with the infrared heat relaxing you and penetrating your body. It also saves time instead of using separate devices for each technology.”

As someone with little time for self-care, I appreciate the triple-pronged benefits of the Energy Sauna. Before diving into my review, here’s a brief explainer of the benefits of each of the three modalities the Energy Sauna harnesses.

Far Infrared Heat v. Dry Saunas

Traditional dry saunas (the kind you’ll usually find in spas and gyms) differ from infrared heat saunas in both the mechanism of heat and offering similar, though slightly different, benefits. “[Dry saunas] use heat from a furnace that heats up the air to heat up the body. Far-infrared saunas use the infrared wavelength (around 1440 nm-3000 nm) to heat up the body directly—not the air,” says Nilda Agnes Abellera, M.D., founder of Infuse MD. While both dry saunas and near infrared saunas are effective ways to heat the body and promote detoxification, pain relief, and post-workout recovery, she notes that far infrared saunas may be more tolerable for users than dry saunas. “Temperatures can go up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit in a far-infrared sauna and is [sic] much better tolerated than a traditional dry sauna,” she explains.

‘Father of Biohacking,’ Bulletproof founder and longevity expert Dave Asprey agrees, adding that infrared saunas are actually more effective in detoxifying toxins from the body than old-fashioned saunas. “Instead of heating you from the outside, infrared saunas heat up your body from the inside out. Infrared saunas are seven times more effective for detoxification than regular saunas,” he tells the Daily Beast. Aside from detoxification, some studies suggest regular far infrared sauna use may help improve cardiovascular health, reduce stress and anxiety, help with weight loss and maintenance, help fight chronic fatigue, and even extend your lifespan.

PEMF (Pulsed Magnetic Energy)

The mat portion of the Energy Sauna is powered with PEMF technology, featuring four PEMF emitters that release bursts of magnetic energy designed to mimic the Earth’s natural magnetic field in the frequency range of 1Hz-30Hz. “PEMF works by penetrating deep into your body while stimulating the mitochondria in your cells. Your mitochondria are the powerhouse within your cells and are responsible for producing ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which is the energy source your cells use to recover and repair,” explains Dovey.

Aside from its energy-boosting effect, PEMF technology may help reduce pain and muscle stiffness by reducing inflammation in the body. These potential benefits, in conjunction with infrared heat therapy, make it a great post-workout recovery booster. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in stiffness and soreness post-workout when using Energy Healing following my exercise, and it also seems to help alleviate my menstrual cramps.

Red Light Therapy

Whether it be anti-aging face masks or adult night lights, red light therapy is having a major moment in the wellness space, but the technology is far from new. In fact, it’s been thoroughly studied since the ’90s when NASA researchers began looking at its cellular renewing benefits on its astronauts. “For decades, [light] has been researched by scientists who discovered that light in a narrow band of red and near-infrared can safely produce health benefits. The authors of thousands of published peer-reviewed papers believe that this band of light stimulates the mitochondria in your cells to create the energy we need,” Dr. Sarah de la Torre, Chief Medical Officer of Joylux, previously told the Daily Beast. When mitochondria are in an excited state, they release Adenosine Triphosphate and Nitric Oxide, which help fortify collagen, increase blood flow, and expedite tissue repair, which explains its laundry list of beauty and health benefits.

“Light energy is now being used in various health applications—from wrinkle reduction, hair growth, and wound healing to a reduction of pain and inflammation, as well as an improvement in vaginal wellness and perineal recovery after childbirth,” Dr. de la Torre explained.

While Heat Healer doesn’t recommend using the sauna with your head inside the domes, the full-body red light therapy is impressive—and you can easily control the intensity (or turn it off altogether) during your session. Of course, if you want to improve your skin tones, soften fine lines, or target sagging skin, you’ll have to wear your red light therapy face mask.

My Review

Unboxing the Heat Healer Energy Sauna was slightly daunting; once the contents were revealed, the actual setup only took my husband and me about ten minutes. The sauna comes with two faux leather-lined domes, a PEMF mat, a removable, machine-washable cover that wicks away sweat, a head pillow, a Velcro curtain that attaches to the interior of the dome to trap heat, a digital control panel, and all the necessary cables to connect them complete with high-quality pewter connectors. The textures, visual design, and overall premium on quality were immediately apparent down to the study cables and super-responsive controls. I was immediately impressed by how well-made this thing is—especially for the price.

The unit heats up super fast (within five to ten minutes) thanks to its unique dome shape and emissive nichrome heating panels. This is much faster than my infrared sauna blanket and the professional infrared sauna pod I used to use at the wellness studio. As with a professional infrared sauna, you do not put your face or head inside the dome, which helps prevent you from feeling overly hot, dizzy, or claustrophobic. Since starting to use this amazing at-home sauna, I have canceled my membership to the wellness studio I frequented for their infrared sauna sessions (which cost over $100 a month). The Energy Sauna gives me the same effect, sweat, and glow (plus PEMF therapy) with much more convenience.

While I used a sample model provided by the brand for this review, this would likely pay for itself in a few months. If you’re someone who feels like you’re looking for the next best thing to an infrared sauna blanket or if you are paying for a membership to a gym or wellness facility, investing in the Heat Healer’s Energy Sauna is going to give you the same benefits and save you money in no time.

While the Energy Sauna is much larger than the brand’s Sauna Blanket, it’s not an eyesore by any means. The brand did a great job in designing it using mutually nesting component pieces for the tube-like structure so that the pieces could be broken down and stored within one another at a fraction of their full setup size. Additionally, it comes with bags that are great for storage, safe travel, or preventing any spills or accidents (whether human or otherwise) befall your new precious wellness tool. It honestly even looks kind of chic once it’s disassembled and prepared for storage after use. Ideally, you’d be able to set this up once in a home gym or sauna area and leave it ready to use, but the beauty of this model is that even for those of us who lack the dedicated space to have a wellness or health room (or even multiple rooms at all), the Energy Sauna allows a premium at-home experience without taking up much of that premium floor space in your home.

They have a five-year limited warranty and, even better, a lifetime trade-in policy. This means that if the brand launches a new model, you can trade your older version for the new one for 50 percent off the new model with the latest upgrades and improved features.

Safety & Best Practices

If you’re concerned about radiation like I am, Heat Healer’s Energy Sauna is engineered with low to zero electromagnetic fields (EMF) radiation and “effectively zero” EMF levels at the default setting with PEMF therapy turned off. While you can use the Energy Sauna daily, Dovey recommends committing to 20 to 40-minute sessions at least three or four times a week to reap the most benefits.

“I am on a mission to get our customers into the sauna 3-4 times a week. This frequency strikes the perfect balance, allowing users to feel the cumulative benefits of the sauna over both short and long term,” she says. In addition to consulting your physician before beginning any sauna routine, Dr. Abellera says it’s essential to stay hydrated and dry off after each session. “It's important that you hop in the shower or towel off right after you exit the sauna so that any toxins you release don’t re-enter your skin.”

All in all, Heat Healer’s Energy Sauna brings a trifecta of wellness technology to bear (red light, PEMF, and infrared heat therapies), offering you a unique suite of potential curative effects. With high-quality craftsmanship, a scientifically sound basis for the methods employed, and a sleek and convenient at-home design, the Energy Sauna may be just the perfect way for you to harness these studio-level tools with the convenience and flexibility of at-home use.

