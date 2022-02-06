Heather McDonald Ends Standup Routine in E.R. After Fainting On Stage
‘I WILL BE BACK’
Just one joke into a Saturday night comedy show in Tempe, Arizona, comedian Heather McDonald passed out and landed herself in an emergency room. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram stories, McDonald apologized to her fans and explained the situation, “I passed out on stage. I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy.” In the video, McDonald’s eyes are visibly bruised from the fall. She lamented the unexpected end to her show and “that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show.” McDonald, who was a writer for Chelsea Lately and often appeared on the show, was headlining a sold-out show when the incident occurred. The cause for her fainting remains unknown. According to TMZ, the audience initially believed the fainting was part of McDonald’s routine. She assured fans that she is up to date on all of her vaccinations and plans to make it up to her Tempe audience: “Tempe, I will be back. I’ve never, ever fainted in my life.”