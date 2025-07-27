Hegseth Secretly Splurges Nuclear Cash on Trump’s ‘Free’ Jet

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has found a new money pot to fund President Trump’s Qatari-backed Air Force One project.

The Pentagon has transferred $934 million from the “Sentinel,” a $77.7 billion project dedicated to modernizing the U.S.’ ground-based nuclear missiles, to fund a classified project, according to The New York Times, and Air Force officials said at least some of the funds will go toward renovating a Qatari-funded Boeing 747-8 to Trump’s liking.

Sentinel began in 2020, and delays have pushed the project’s cost to more than $125 billion. A Pentagon estimate last year found the project’s cost could grow to $160 billion.

The Defense Department revealed it had dipped into funds for the over-budget, behind-schedule project but only said the money would go toward a “classified” project, according to the Times.

The Defense Department moved $934 million in recent weeks from a nuclear-modernization project to what appears to be the renovation project for the $400 million Qatari jet set to become Air Force One. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

The Pentagon did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said in June the cost to renovate the new plane, which Qatar delivered to the U.S. in May after weeks of controversy over the potential conflicts of interest involved in Trump’s decision to accept the vessel, would be “less than $400 million.”

However, the administration has refused to discuss anything else related to the plane, claiming the information is classified. Aviation experts told NBC News in May that the cost would likely exceed $1 billion and take years to complete—aside from the $4 billion the U.S. is paying Boeing for new planes to serve as the presidential jet.

A living room on the upper deck of the Boeing 747-8 features an L-shaped couch, built-in bookshelves, and built-in big-screen TV. AMAC Aerospace

Trump heralded the administration’s acquisition of the jet earlier this year, brushing off a bevy of bipartisan criticism that said the U.S. should not accept the gift.

“I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer,” Trump said in May. “I mean, I could be a stupid person and say, ‘No, we don’t want a free, very expensive airplane.’”

The $400 million plane would function as Trump’s Air Force One, then be transferred to Trump’s presidential library once he leaves the White House.