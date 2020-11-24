Her Skull Was Found on Mt. Hood in 1986. Do You Know Her?
UNSOLVED MYSTERY
Investigators hoping to solve the mystery of a young woman whose skull was found on Oregon’s Mount Hood some 35 years ago have released a new sketch of the victim. Last year, authorities were able to use DNA testing to identify the remains as belonging to Wanda Herr, but all they had was a photo of her when she was 12 years old. Now, The Oregonian reports, they have used age-progression technology to create a sketch that shows what Herr would have looked like at age 19—the age she would have been in 1976, when they believe the bones were left on the mountain, though Herr wasn’t found until 1986. They’re hoping someone recognizes her and comes forward with information that reveals what happened to Herr, a chronic runaway who was living in a group home at the time of her disappearance.