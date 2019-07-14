Stop Clogging Your Pores With Aluminum. Get One of These Top-Rated Natural Deodorants on Amazon.

Summer gets stinky, especially in the pits. Leaning natural comes naturally to us at Scouted and we keep an eye out on the best way to reduce the inherent chemicals in many hygienic basics. With brands like Lululemon leaning into natural deodorants, among other things, we turned our attention to the best options you had on Amazon for natural deodorants. And we found some real winners. Check out some of the best-selling and top-rated natural deodorants you can easily upgrade to this summer.

Bali Secrets Natural Deodorant, $13 on Amazon: This extremely highly-rated deodorant seems to sport it all. It promises a short list of ingredients: seaweed extract, natural mineral salt, aloe vera gel, coconut oil, and essential oils like rose, lavender, galangal, mint, and magnolia. It’s designed to roll on easy and on top of being made certified vegan and cruelty-free environments, its container is recyclable. More than 4,700 reviewers garnered this deodorant a 4.1-star average rating.

Underarmed Natural Aluminum Free Deodorant Stick, $15 on Amazon: Promising all-day protection and sporting approval from the 3,300 reviewers that earned it a 4.4-star average rating, this aluminum-free lavender-scented deodorant is no joke. If you apply it daily, you should be good for three months with just the one stick. Or check out its highly-rated fellow jasmine and rose-scented deodorant.

MagSol Organics Rose Natural Deodorant with Magnesium, $14 on Amazon: The schtick here is that you’re rolling no more than four ingredients onto your pits: sweet almond oil, magnesium oxide, beeswax, and therapeutic-grade essential oils. The almond oil notably includes Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamins B, and Vitamin A. More than 1,800 reviewers left the magnesium deodorant a 4.3-star average rating.

Alvera All Natural Roll-On Deodorant with Aloe and Almonds, $20 on Amazon: Hitting hard on value, you’re getting a four-pack of this deodorant that’s 75% aloe vera gel with whole oat protein, witch hazel, and grapefruit seed extract. It maintains a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 400 reviews.

Wren Natural Deodorant Paste Cream, $7 on Amazon: Wren combines lavender essentials oils with organic and unrefined coconut oil, organic arrowroot, and other natural ingredients into a cream that’s specifically designed for sensitive skin types. More than 60 reviewers left Wren’s deodorant a 4.3-star average rating.

Thai Crystal Deodorant, $10 on Amazon: Sourced in Thailand, this single ingredient stone covers your pits for about 12 hours. That’s not as long as the other deodorants but it’s just the one ingredient, which is hypoallergenic, unscented, and said to last up to two years per crystal. Nearly 400 reviewers left it a 4.3-star average rating so this is a very tempting rock to bring home and rub on your armpits.

