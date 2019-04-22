Hermain Cain Withdraws From Consideration for Federal Reserve Board

President Trump on Monday announced that Herman Cain has withdrawn from consideration to be nominated to the Federal Reserve Board. Cain, whom Trump called a “wonderful man,” allegedly asked the president to withdraw his name. “I will respect his wishes,” said Trump. “Herman is a great American who truly loves our Country!” Cain’s impending nomination was clouded by scandal last week after the woman who accused him of having a long-term consensual affair threatened to describe “certain parts” of his body to the Senate Banking Committee if he didn’t withdraw his name from consideration. Cain has in the past been accused of sexually harassing four women. He has consistently denied the allegations.