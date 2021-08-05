Watch: Hero Saves Man Whose Wheelchair Fell Onto NYC Subway Tracks
‘DIDN’T THINK TWICE’
A bystander has been hailed as a hero after saving the life of a man whose wheelchair fell onto New York City subway tracks. The dramatic rescue was caught on camera by CBS2 reporter Lauren Mennen, who happened to be on the scene. The clip shows a man in his thirties calling for help after he and his wheelchair fell onto the tracks as a train approached. One man, who hasn’t been identified, leapt onto the tracks to save the stranded passenger, and then other bystanders helped pull him away from danger. The incident happened at Union Square on Wednesday afternoon. Mennen told her network: “One man jumped right into action. He didn’t think twice whether he was going to go on those tracks... There’s heroes in action and I was like I’m going to wave my hand at the train and it will all be good. I hope people just take positivity away from all this.” The man who fell on the tracks was taken to hospital with minor injuries.