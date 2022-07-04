Highland Park Residents Urged to ‘Shelter in Place’ After July 4 Parade Attack
STAY INSIDE
Officials urged local residents to shelter in place and remain indoors as a frantic manhunt continues for the gunman who opened fire on a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people. “We’re asking everyone to stay indoors. Stay vigilant right now,” Sgt. Chris Covelli, of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said at a press conference Monday afternoon. “This person has not been identified. By all means, at this point, this appears to be completely random.” As for evening events celebrating July 4, Covelli said “that’s up to each individual community to assess on their own” but cautioned that the gunman, described as a white male between the age of 18 to 20, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. “Be on high alert but remain calm. Please contact your loved ones and ensure that they’re safe and let them know that you’re safe as well,” said Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering. Several nearby communities—including Northbrook, Deerfield, Skokie, Glencoe, and Glenview— canceled their parades in light of the massacre.