At Least ‘Four or Five’ Wounded in Parade Massacre Were Kids, Doctors Say
GUT-WRENCHING
At least “four or five” of the dozens of people hospitalized following Monday’s mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, were children, local doctors say. WGN News reported early Tuesday that 47 people total had received care at local hospitals after a gunman opened fire on the morning parade and left at least six dead. Few details were immediately available on the extent of injuries suffered by the child victims, but Mark Talamonti, chairman of the Department of Surgery at Highland Park Hospital, told reporters at a late Monday press conference that surgeons had rushed to save the life of one child with serious injuries. “There was a child who was shot and injured here that was too unstable to transfer. So the trauma surgeons and the anesthesiologists and the nurses—all of whom did an extraordinary job, really nothing short of heroic—they stabilized that patient, repaired the injuries that needed to be repaired, and that child is now en route to University of Chicago by helicopter to [Comer] Children’s Hospital,” Talamonti was quoted saying by CBS News. Twenty five of the victims treated at Highland Park Hospital had suffered gunshot wounds, and 19 of them had been treated and discharged as of Monday night. Their ages ranged from 8 to 85.