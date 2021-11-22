Three Teens Charged With Attempted Murder After Chaotic High-School Parking-Lot Shootout
‘NO CONCERN FOR LIFE’
Three Colorado teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a fight in a high-school parking lot turned into a chaotic shootout. According to The Denver Post, three students were shot Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, but CNN reported that three 16-year-old males were arrested over the weekend and are being held on attempted first-degree murder. “These are our kids that are shooting one another,” said Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson. ‘We have disrespect and no concern for life whatsoever. I need the parents to get involved. I need you checking phones. I need you checking rooms. I need you checking cars. And making sure they are taking away guns from these kids.” Last Monday, six Aurora Central High School students were shot at a nearby park and police are investigating whether the two shootings are related.