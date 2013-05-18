Hofstra Killer Had Criminal Record

CHEAT SHEET
The man who broke into the Long Island home near Hofstra University and took its residents hostage before a gunfight with police that left him and one of the female students dead had an extensive criminal record, according to The New York Times. Dalton Smith, 30, also a Long Island resident, was wanted for violating parole on a robbery conviction. Smith was killed during the gun battle, as was a 20-year-old junior Andrea Rebello—who lived in the home with her twin sister. It’s stil unclear whether Rebello was killed by Smith or by police crossfire.