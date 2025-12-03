The son of Hollywood superstars Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones has hit back at MAGA mouthpiece Scott Jennings for focusing on who his parents are rather than the politics they argued over during a live TV debate.

Dylan Douglas, 25, who describes himself as an “activist and media personality,” had clashed with pundit Jennings, 48, over the government shutdown, SNAP food benefits, and the Affordable Care Act during a Nov. 10 CNN panel.

Now Jennings has reviewed and recapped the exchange on Meghan McCain’s Citizen McCain podcast, boasting that he “dismantled” Douglas—who, he added, lives in a Hollywood “bubble.”

With Zeta-Jones, 56, and Michael Douglas, 81, reportedly “furious” that the debate “crossed a line,” Jennings joked that he’d apologize to the Welsh-born, Oscar-winning Chicago star—but only “over a nice seafood dinner.”

In an emailed statement to the Daily Beast, Dylan Douglas said, “I was shocked and slightly flattered, that Scott Jennings still cared so much about our conversation three weeks after it happened.

Dylan Douglas is an actor and producer with a passion for politics. John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images

“I heard so many nasty things about the guy before going on the show, but in person found him to be very pleasant.

“The fact that almost a month later, he’s attacking me on who my parents are, rather than the difference we may have politically, is disappointing.”

Douglas and his parents, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Douglas added, “I understand he just released a book, maybe this is part of his promotional effort? Regardless, I wish him and his book well.”

Jennings’ A Revolution of Common Sense: How Donald Trump Stormed Washington and Fought for Western Civilization came out Nov. 18.

The MAGA commentator held a launch event in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night with little sign of celebrity or glamour.

Jennings signs his book at a launch event on Tuesday. Paul Morigi/Getty Images Courtesy of Rainey Center

Claims that Zeta-Jones and Wall Street star Douglas—who has won two Academy Awards and five Golden Globes—were “furious” and ready to “blacklist” CNN had originated in gossip columnist Rob Shuter’s Substack.

But a spokeswoman for the couple told the Daily Beast on Tuesday that the rumor was “news to them,” adding, “They support accurate reporting, which this rumor isn’t.”

Jennings also told McCain that Douglas was “really nice off the air” and said he hoped he’d return.