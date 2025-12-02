Scott Jennings Offers Apology to Catherine Zeta-Jones After Berating Her Son on TV

Scott Jennings has said he’ll apologize to Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones after humiliating her son on live TV—though only if she takes him to dinner.

The conservative commentator, 48, tangled live on CNN on Nov. 10 with Dylan Douglas, 25—who describes himself as an “actor, activist, producer and media personality”—over Trump’s SNAP and Affordable Care Act tax credits policies.

Afterward, gossip columnist Rob Shuter claimed the nepo baby’s film-star parents—Zeta-Jones, 56, and Michael Douglas, 81—were “furious.” Shuter reported that the famous pair thought the segment had “crossed a line.”

Michael Douglas (C) and Catherine Zeta-Jones (R)—pictured with son Dylan (L) during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025—were also reported to be considering blacklisting the network. Arnold Jerocki/Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Discussing the showdown on Meghan McCain’s Citizen McCain podcast on Monday, Jennings joked, “I’m more than willing to apologize personally to Catherine Zeta-Jones over a nice seafood dinner if she wants to do it.”

Jennings admitted he was “surprised” to read that Zeta-Jones and Douglas had been upset about the head-to-head.

“We had what is relatively a normal exchange,” the political pundit said. “He made his Democratic talking points. I dismantled him. Not an uncommon thing to happen on CNN.

“I think that what happens with some of these folks is that they exist in a very tight little bubble. They never really talk to Republicans or conservatives. They don’t really get outside of their bubbles where people tell them how smart and good-looking they are.

“And then they wind up on television with someone of a different persuasion, and it’s surprising to them.”

McCain described the exchange, in a segment that also featured Rep. James Clyburn and political strategist Ana Navarro, as “like bringing a knife to a gun fight,” and that he shouldn’t have been booked.

The podcast host also reflected on being “schooled” early in her career, recalling former Bill Clinton adviser Paul Begala “schooled the living s--t out of me.”

“I have been Dylan Douglas,’ McCain said. ”But what didn’t happen is my parents didn’t have a meltdown. My dad was like, ‘Buck up and move on.’”

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings at a Republican fundraising event. He has a reputation for his slavish positivity towards Donald Trump and his administration. Scott Olson/Scott Olson/Getty Images

But in a moment of good grace, Jennings said, “Actually, I have to say Dylan was really nice off the air. I think he was honored to be there.

“I hope Dylan comes back. I’m sure he’ll get better at it.”