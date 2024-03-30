‘Home Improvement’ Actress Says Tim Allen Has Been Lying About a Reunion

Actress Patricia Richardson said there is no chance of reviving the hit 90s sitcom Home Improvement with the original cast, despite what her former co-star Tim Allen has been saying.

On the most recent episode of the pop culture podcast Back to Best, Richardson said that she wasn’t interested in playing Jill Taylor, Allen’s on-screen wife and mother-of-three, ever again. Not only that, but she apparently found it really “weird” that he’s been suggesting that she would.

“It was so weird, I would hear on Twitter or whatever, I would hear that he was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about how ‘everyone was on board’ to do a Home Improvement reunion, but he never asked me and he never asked Jonathan [Taylor Thomas],” she said. “He was kind of lying to people and telling them that I was on board, and I didn’t know anything about it.”

In November, Allen told The Messenger that he was in talks with his on-screen sons about the possibility of a reunion. “It's funny, one of the conversations we've had recently is how weird it would be if Home Improvement would be about the kids” kids,” Allen said. “Like if all of them had children, and I’m a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. It’s come up.”

Richardson explained that she had never been asked to do a reunion, and if she had she wouldn’t want to, because reuniting the cast would be impossible.

“I mean, Zach [Ty Bryan] is now a felon. Taran [Noah Smith] hasn’t acted since he left the show, he’s not an actor anymore. And Jonathan is not really interested in acting, he wants to direct and write. And we don’t have Wilson.”

In February, Zachary Ty Bryan, who played Brad on the show, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. A few months earlier, Bryan pleaded guilty to charges of felony assault, after being arrested for alleged domestic violence for the second time.

Any reunion would also be without the character, Wilson. Actor Earl Hindman, who played the Taylor’s neighbor on the show, passed away in 2003.

“People think we can just magically go back to who we were 30 years ago, and do a show that was 30 years ago, and we've all changed quite a bit,” she said. “And the show, it would be very weird.”