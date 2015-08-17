Want more? Support us for unlimited access.   
    Homeless Man Arrested for 200-acre Fire

    Gene Blevins / Reuters

    A California homeless man has been arrested in relation to a Sunday evening brushfire that ballooned to more than 200 acres by that evening. “We don’t know if it was malicious intent or just a reckless fire,” said a police official. Officials say it is now 20 percent contained. A California county put out a report in June warning that homeless campers might be the “perfect storm” for wildfires. It listed campfires surrounded by dry brush as ideal conditions for such events.

