Homeless Man Arrested for 200-acre Fire

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Los Angles Times
A California homeless man has been arrested in relation to a Sunday evening brushfire that ballooned to more than 200 acres by that evening. “We don’t know if it was malicious intent or just a reckless fire,” said a police official. Officials say it is now 20 percent contained. A California county put out a report in June warning that homeless campers might be the “perfect storm” for wildfires. It listed campfires surrounded by dry brush as ideal conditions for such events.