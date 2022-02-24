CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Homeowner Kills Fugitive Accused of Shooting Florida Cop

    BLOODY END

    Florida Department of Law Enforcement

    A fugitive wanted for shooting a Florida cop during a traffic stop was killed hours later when he tried to break into a home and was himself shot, authorities said. Gregory Ryan Miedema, a registered sex offender, had multiple weapons on him when he was killed around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Dixie County. The homeowner who shot him suffered only minor injuries, according to WESH. Taylor County Deputy Troy Anderson, who pulled Miedema over the night before, was in stable condition with three gunshot wounds. That shooting triggered a massive manhunt for Miedema, 33, and a rare Blue Alert in Florida.

    Read it at WESH