Homeowner Kills Fugitive Accused of Shooting Florida Cop

A fugitive wanted for shooting a Florida cop during a traffic stop was killed hours later when he tried to break into a home and was himself shot, authorities said. Gregory Ryan Miedema, a registered sex offender, had multiple weapons on him when he was killed around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Dixie County. The homeowner who shot him suffered only minor injuries, according to WESH. Taylor County Deputy Troy Anderson, who pulled Miedema over the night before, was in stable condition with three gunshot wounds. That shooting triggered a massive manhunt for Miedema, 33, and a rare Blue Alert in Florida.