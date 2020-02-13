Hope Hicks to Return to White House as Kushner Aide: Reports
Hope Hicks, President Trump’s former White House communications director, will return to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. as a senior aide, ABC News and Bloomberg News reported Thursday. Hicks, a former model and PR exec who worked for the Trump Organization before being catapulted into top jobs for the Trump campaign and Trump administration, was one of Trump’s most trusted and longest serving aides until her departure, on amicable terms, in early 2018. She will return in the coming weeks as a senior adviser to Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, ABC reported. Her official title will be counselor to the president. Bloomberg News reported that she’ll be doing projects with Kushner and White House political director Brian Jack. Hicks’ 2018 departure came the day after she testified before the House Intelligence Committee as part of the Russia probe. After her departure, she served as the head of communications for the Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News.