Hope Solo Trashes Women’s Soccer Coach Jill Ellis Before World Cup
Former U.S. Soccer star Hope Solo is trashing team coach Jill Ellis just ahead of the Women’s World Cup. “She's not the leader I wish her to be," Solo told the BBC, according to Reuters. “She relies heavily on her assistant coaches. She cracks under the pressure quite a bit. But oftentimes it doesn't matter, because the quality of the players on the U.S. team is superb.” Solo, who was the goalkeeper for the World Cup-winning 2015 team, had her contract terminated after calling the Swedish team “cowards” during the 2016 Olympics. There was no immediate response from Ellis.