Dad of Teen Fatally Shot in Seattle’s CHOP Is Injured in Shooting
A YEAR LATER
A shooting in Seattle Friday left two dead and two others injured, The Seattle Times reports. The King County Sheriff’s Office did not disclose the reason for the shooting, and no arrests have been made. Seattle attorney Evan Oshan told the outlet that one of the injured was Horace Anderson, the father of a 19-year-old boy who was shot and killed last year while protesting at Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone. Anderson sued the city, county, and the state of Washington for $1 billion each in wrongful-death claims, hoping to determine which party was at fault for his son’s death.
Of the two injured, one was in stable condition while another was in critical condition, a Harborview Medical Center spokesperson said Friday. Oshan said Anderson told him from the hospital that the violence has “got to stop.”