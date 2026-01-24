Hot Dog Chain Sends MAGA Into Total Meltdown

MAGA Republicans were sent into a frenzy this week after Nathan’s Famous, the iconic New York-based hot dog brand, was acquired by Smithfield Foods.

Smithfield Foods is an American-based subsidiary of WH Group, a Chinese multinational pork company. It was founded in Virginia in 1936. Smithfield bought Nathan’s Famous, known for its annual July 4 Hot Dog Eating Contest, for $450 million in cash.

MAGA acolytes took to X to rage about the move, bemoaning the so-called loss of an American brand to a Chinese company. Numerous conservatives replied to and reshared an X post, which received over 670,000 views, from a woman criticizing the move.

“Guess who owns Smithfield Foods? China,” the post said. “A Chinese company owning an American icon. This is not right. China should not be owning anything in America.”

The X user also suggested the possibility of China “poisoning our food supply” in the replies of her post.

New York Republican congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who recently announced her exit from politics, responded to the news by warning about “Communist China,” taking over the U.S. food supply.

“We cannot continue to allow Communist China to increasingly control our American food and agriculture supply,” Stefanik posted on X. “This is an iconic NY-based and proud American company that has fallen to China. Food security and agriculture security are national security.”

Meanwhile, conservative media site The Daily Wire called the acquisition an “American travesty.” The outlet echoed Stefanik’s fears over national security and the Chinese Communist Party.

The Daily Beast reached out to Smithfield Foods for comment on the backlash.

In this July 4, 2009 file photo, Joey Chestnut, left, of San Jose, Calif., defending champion of the Nathan's Famous July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest, celebrates his victory, logging his third consecutive win with a world-record 68 franks over former champion Takeru Kobayashi of Nagano, Japan, in New York. Craig Ruttle / AP Photo

Smithfield Foods has had exclusive license to manufacture, distribute, market and sell Nathan’s Famous products in the U.S., Canada, and Sam’s Clubs in Mexico for over a decade. The acquisition allows the company to secure these rights in perpetuity.

“This combination is a natural fit and provides a compelling valuation for Nathan’s Famous stockholders,” Eric Gatoff, CEO of Nathan’s Famous, said in a press release. “As a long-time partner, Smithfield has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to investing in and growing our brand while maintaining the utmost quality and customer service standards.”