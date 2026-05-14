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Hot Mic Captures Awkward F-Bomb Clash at Trump’s Summit

GETTING HEATED

Emotions are running high in Beijing.

Harry Thompson
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

A sweary skirmish broke out during the summit between the U.S. and China.

Leaders from Washington and Beijing were filing into the Great Hall of the People, China’s national legislature building, where top officials from both sides were meeting for bilateral talks.

As they took their seats, a press pool camera broadcasting on PBS News kept its tape rolling whilst its operator appeared to be lambasted by an unnamed person with an American accent.

China's President Xi Jinping (R) and US President Donald Trump talk during their visit to the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026. Xi warned Trump that the issue of Taiwan could push their two countries into "conflict" if mishandled, a stark opening salvo as a superpower summit set to tackle numerous thorny issues began in Beijing on May 14. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
Trump yacking at Xi outside Beijing’s Temple of Heaven on Thursday. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“No, no, get the f--- out of here,” the mystery person said. “No. Move. Got to move.”

At that moment, several voices started speaking close to the camera, the squeak of shoes on the ground could be heard, and the camera flailed, darting across the ceiling.

Tensions had been high ahead of the showdown, as the war with Iran, Chinese posturing over Taiwan, and long-standing economic hostility all simmered away.

Still, the two leaders left the Great Hall with positive sentiments afterward, with Chinese President Xi Jinping saying that relations had remained “generally stable.”

BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump makes a toast during a state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People on May 14, 2026 in Beijing, China. Both President Trump and President Xi addressed ways to enhance bilateral economic cooperation and investment, and agreed that Iran should not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. According to Chinese state media, Xi emphasized the importance of the Taiwan issue, and that a mishandling could sour U.S.-China relations.
Trump has been shown a time full of pageantry so far in China. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Today, President Trump and I had in-depth exchanges on China-U.S. relations and the international and regional dynamics,” he said, according to The Guardian. “We both believe that the China-U.S. relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. We must make it work and never mess it up.

“Both China and the United States stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. Our two countries should be partners rather than rivals.”

In the White House’s statement following the meeting, there was a similar tone of understanding, but it became clear that Trump’s activity around the Strait of Hormuz had become a cause for concern for China.

BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 14: China's President Xi Jinping (R) and US President Donald Trump visit the Temple of Heaven on May 14, 2026 in Beijing, China. Xi warned Trump that the issue of Taiwan could push their two countries into "conflict" if mishandled, a stark opening salvo as a superpower summit set to tackle numerous thorny issues began in Beijing on May 14. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski - Pool/Getty Images)
The leaders pose outside the historic Temple of Heaven. China Pool/Getty Images

“The two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy,” it said, according to The Guardian. “President Xi also made clear China’s opposition to the militarisation of the strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use, and he expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China’s dependence on the strait in the future. Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.”

China has a flashpoint of its own to contend with: Taiwan.

China has long claimed ownership of the democratically governed island and has carried out aggressive military drills around it, along with rhetoric that has sparked fears it could have intentions of taking control of it by force.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz,
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which about a fifth of global oil supplies normally flow. Stringer/REUTERS

So delicate is the situation that fears have swelled, threatening to spark a wider global conflict.

The situation is such a tinderbox that Xi warned it could be “dangerous” for U.S.-China relations and even lead to conflict. The U.S. has not yet commented on Taiwan, but is expected to speak about it in the coming days.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said following the summit that President Donald Trump, however, was all over the intricacies.

“President Trump understands the issues here and understands the sensitivities around all this, and anyone who has been saying otherwise does not understand the negotiating style of Donald Trump,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump inspects an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
Donald Trump was met with an honor guard on his way to talks with Xi Jinping at Beijing's Great Hall of the People. Maxim Shemetov/REUTERS

A Chinese handout following the talks said Taiwan “is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations”, and stated that a poor diplomatic effort could mean “the two countries will clash or even come into conflict, pushing the entire China-U.S. relationship into a very dangerous place”.

After the talks, the schedule called for a ceremonial visit to the Temple of Heaven, a complex of Confucian worship buildings.

When the U.S. delegation arrived, an incident occurred in which Chinese security barred Secret Service agents from bringing their guns inside.

The Hill reports that entry was delayed by around 90 minutes due to “intense discussion” between officials from the two sides.

Harry Thompson

Harry Thompson

News Reporter

Thompson99999

harry.thompson@thedailybeast.com

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