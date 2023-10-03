House Democrats Refuse to Save McCarthy in Vote on His Ouster
YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN
House Democrats say they do not intend to save Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) when they vote on his speakership Tuesday. According to The New York Times, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters: “We’re not voting in any way that would help Speaker McCarthy. Nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy, and why should they?” On Monday night, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) moved to oust McCarthy, and four Republicans have since stated they would vote with Gaetz, potentially giving decision power to Democrats. Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), a moderate that occasionally sides with Republicans, also said he would go against McCarthy. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-CA) did not disclose how he would vote to reporters and later shared on X: “House Democrats will continue to put people over politics.” Jeffries later penned a “Dear Colleague” letter stating that House Democrats will vote “yes” on the motion to vacate the chair, writing: “House Democrats remain willing to find common ground on an enlightened path forward. Unfortunately, our extreme Republican colleagues have shown no willingness to do the same.”