    House Democrats Refuse to Save McCarthy in Vote on His Ouster

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters in the U.S. Capitol after the House of Representatives passed a stopgap government funding bill

    Ken Cedeno/Reuters

    House Democrats say they do not intend to save Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) when they vote on his speakership Tuesday. According to The New York Times, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters: “We’re not voting in any way that would help Speaker McCarthy. Nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy, and why should they?” On Monday night, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) moved to oust McCarthy, and four Republicans have since stated they would vote with Gaetz, potentially giving decision power to Democrats. Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), a moderate that occasionally sides with Republicans, also said he would go against McCarthy. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-CA) did not disclose how he would vote to reporters and later shared on X: “House Democrats will continue to put people over politics.” Jeffries later penned a “Dear Colleague” letter stating that House Democrats will vote “yes” on the motion to vacate the chair, writing: “House Democrats remain willing to find common ground on an enlightened path forward. Unfortunately, our extreme Republican colleagues have shown no willingness to do the same.”

