House Intelligence Committee Issues Subpoenas on Trump Dossier

The House Intelligence Committee has issued subpoenas to the Justice Department and the FBI for documents relating to the dossier that outlined alleged connections between President Trump and Russia. Additional subpoenas were reportedly sent on Tuesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “The witnesses have not been produced and the documents have not been produced,” said Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), a member of the committee, adding that letters to both the FBI and DOJ were ignored. During an appearance on MSNBC, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the committee’s ranking member, confirmed that the committee issued the subpoenas but said the move was “uncalled for” because there was no “written request” for the documents before the subpoenas were issued. “What we should be most concerned about is whether those sources of information in the report are true, not in discrediting the author of that report,” Schiff said.
