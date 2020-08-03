CHEAT SHEET
    House Intelligence Committee to Investigate DHS Over Federal Agents in Portland

    ‘EXPLOITATION’

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    Spencer Platt/Getty

    The House Intelligence Committee is conducting an investigation into the Department of Homeland Security over the federal agents sent to Portland, Oregon, to handle protests, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced Monday. “Let me be clear: reporting regarding the monitoring of peaceful protesters, creating and disseminating intelligence reports about journalists and protesters, and potential exploitation of electronic devices is deeply troubling,” Schiff wrote in a letter to acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced last week that the government would begin calling back agents from the city as part of a phased withdrawal, but Wolf and President Donald Trump have said that agents would not leave the city until the protests are quelled.

