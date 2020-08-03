House Intelligence Committee to Investigate DHS Over Federal Agents in Portland
‘EXPLOITATION’
The House Intelligence Committee is conducting an investigation into the Department of Homeland Security over the federal agents sent to Portland, Oregon, to handle protests, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced Monday. “Let me be clear: reporting regarding the monitoring of peaceful protesters, creating and disseminating intelligence reports about journalists and protesters, and potential exploitation of electronic devices is deeply troubling,” Schiff wrote in a letter to acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced last week that the government would begin calling back agents from the city as part of a phased withdrawal, but Wolf and President Donald Trump have said that agents would not leave the city until the protests are quelled.