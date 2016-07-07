House Oversight to Ask FBI to Investigate Whether Hillary Lied

The House Oversight Committee will ask the FBI to investigate whether former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lied under oath last year when she testified about her use of a private email system. “There was nothing marked classified on my emails, either sent or received,” Clinton told the House committee investigating the 2012 attacks on a U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya. FBI Director James Comey said this week that Clinton did receive and send classified information over her private email system, including information that was marked with a “(C),” the standard government designation that a piece of information is classified at the “confidential” level. A spokesperson for Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), the oversight chairman, told The Daily Beast the committee would send a referral to the FBI this afternoon asking it to investigate Clinton’s testimony. Questioned under oath by lawmakers Thursday, Comey said “it’s possible” that Clinton didn’t know that the “(C)” marking meant something was classified—an idea that Republican members found hard to swallow in view of Clinton’s lengthy career in government as a senator and Cabinet member.
—Shane Harris