House Subpoenas Three More Trump Administration Officials in Impeachment Inquiry
House investigators in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump subpoenaed two Office of Management and Budget officials and a State Department official on Friday to appear before Congress, the Associated Press reports. The subpoenas ordered acting OMB Director Russ Vought, Associate Director of National Security Programs Michael Duffey, and State Department Counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl to appear before Congress on Nov. 5 and 6. Vought tweeted earlier this week that he and Duffey did not intend to appear for their scheduled depositions this week.
Duffey is an OMB political appointee who was reportedly tasked to manage the freeze of millions in Ukrainian foreign aid last year. President Trump has since admitted to withholding Ukraine aid before his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump discussed allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden. According to congressional Democrats, Brechbuhl is a witness to the State Department receiving a packet of disinformation about Ukraine that originated from Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.