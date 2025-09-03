How America’s Enemies Hit Trump with Their Ultimate Weapon: A Parade

Wednesday’s actually HUGE military parade in Beijing was everything President Trump must have wanted, but did not get from the paltry predecessor he held in Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and his 79th birthday.

Back on June 14, Trump promised an “unforgettable” event in which “thundering tanks and breathtaking flyovers will roar through our capital city.” He ended up dozing off while First Lady Melania Trump closed her eyes and Secretary of State Marco Rubio repeatedly yawned. The only real drama was whether Vice President JD Vance would be able to control his kids.

Trump watches the Army 250th Anniversary Parade from the Ellipse in Washington, DC on June 14, 2025. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

But video of the Chinese observance of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II was right out of a strongman’s dream.

Formations of super fit, precision goose stepping troops.

Choreographed detachments boarding mobile vehicles carrying every kind of ultra modern, ultra destructive weapons.

Women only in all female detachments.

Jet airplanes roaring overhead as Helicoptered clattered by with outsized patriotic banners.

All of it done to rousing music at a dramatic pace.

Nán wàng (unforgettable) indeed.

And, in unmistakable command, there was Chinese President Xi Jinping, rolling through Tiananmen Square, where back in 1989 a lone anonymous hero stood in front of a tank with a white shopping bag. Xi continued past the troops and weapons in an open topped limo with four microphones arrayed before him as he called out, “Greetings, comrades…Comrades, you are working hard!”

The most memorable moment at Wednesdays’ parade was when Xi stood flanked by two men Trump has called his friends, Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and North Korean President Kim Jong Un.

The long-range artillery formation attends a military parade in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. Li Bo/Xinhua via Getty Images

Trump went on Truth Social from The White House and dissembled in the way of a teenager who did not want to admit how much it bothered him to not be invited to a party.

“The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader,” Trump began. “Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!”

But as he came to the question of his supposed friends, Trump’s jealousy seemed to get the better of him. The most powerful man in the world lapsed into essentially saying go ahead and have a good time without me.

“May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration.”

He closed by sounding exactly like Trump.

“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

He retained his usual upper case sense of himself as he later spoke to reporters about seeing footage of the parade in China. He again proved able to shock without being at all surprising.

“I thought it was very very impressive, but I understood the reason they were doing it,” he said. “And they were hoping I was watching — and I was watching.”

He seemed to suggest that Xi, and maybe Putin and Kim, were all hoping he was watching them at the HUGE parade.

Right. The cool kids at the party were all thinking about the uninvited bully.

Suàn le (forget about it.)