How Female Trump Goon Billed Taxpayers for Seedy Strip Club

A bizarre trip to a strip club that hosts a Daisy Duke contest once a month is among the many scandals to crush Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

The embattled Cabinet member announced her resignation on Monday after months of reports detailing the toxic culture that had developed inside the Department of Labor.

A composite of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Angels Strip Club in Portland, Oregon. Photo Illustration The Daily Beast/Getty/Google Maps

Confirming her resignation on X, Chavez-DeRemer wrote, “Thank you, President Trump. While my time serving in the Administration comes to a conclusion, it doesn’t mean I will stop fighting for American workers. I am looking forward to what the future has in store as I depart for the private sector.”

On her personal account, Chavez-DeRemer denied all allegations in a statement, writing, “The allegations against me, my family, and my team have been peddled by high-ranked deep state actors who have been coordinating with the one-sided news media and continue to undermine President Trump’s mission.”

Lori Chavez-DeRemer/X

In reality, under Chavez-DeRemer’s reign, the Department of Labor was plagued by scandal.

Signs that something was amiss in the department began showing in January, when it was reported that the 58-year-old was facing an internal investigation following complaints that she had abused her position by pursuing a relationship with a subordinate and drinking on the job.

The investigation also found that the 58-year-old took subordinates to a strip club in Portland, Oregon, in April 2025, at the end of a five-day work trip.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer's scandal-plagued tenure as Trump's Labor Secretary has come to an end. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The club, Angels PDX, bills itself as a club “for everyone,” and boasts a full bar and lottery machines. It also hosts a monthly Daisy Duke Contest, an amateur night where patrons can win cash for taking the stage.

According to travel vouchers filed for the trip, $2890.06 in expenses was covered by taxpayers, including $1324.21 for transportation, $722 for lodging, $655 for meals and $188.35 for miscellaneous expenses. Her attorney denied “any allegations of wrongdoing” at the time, according to the New York Post.

The Angels strip club in Portland, Oregon, where Chavez-DeRemer reportedly took her subordinates. Google Maps

Another nail in Chavez-DeRemer’s coffin was a complaint filed with the Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General that alleged that the secretary hosted a subordinate at her D.C. apartment three times and twice in her hotel room while traveling. It also alleged that she would drink during the day and maintained a stash of alcohol in her office.

After it emerged that two members of her staff were “involved and had knowledge” of Chavez-DeRemer’s conduct, they were put on leave, eventually resigning in March.

The subordinate that Chavez-DeRemer was alleged to have maintained a relationship with, a member of her security staff, also resigned in March after being placed on leave.

Members of Chavez-DeRemer’s family were also heavily involved in the department. Her husband, Dr. Shawn DeRemer, was accused of inappropriately touching two women at the Labor Department headquarters on Constitution Avenue. He was subsequently banned from entering the building. DeRember, 57, has denied any wrongdoing.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s investigation into the allegations was closed in February after the United States Attorney’s Office, headed by Trump appointee Jeanine Pirro, “found no evidence of a crime.”

Lori Chavez-DeRemer poses with her husband, Shawn DeRemer, in front of the Capitol. The couple have twin daughters together. Lori Chavez-DeRemer/Instagram

In addition, text messages reviewed by the New York Times show that on numerous occasions, Chavez-DeRemer’s father, Richard Chavez, communicated with young female members of his daughter’s staff. Other messages show that staffers were instructed to “pay attention” to Chavez and Dr. DeRemer.

One message sent by Chavez to a female staffer read, “Hearing u/r in town. Wishing you would let me know. I could have made some excuses to get out and show u around. Please keep this private.”

After she apologized for not reaching out and assured him she would be back in Oregon soon, Chavez replied, “When are u leaving an where u staying.” Chavez has not been accused of wrongdoing.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Secretary of Education Linda McMahon look on. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The same staffer had also fielded texts from DeRemer, and, like with Chavez, apologized for not being in touch and promised to check in.

“You better,” DeRemer replied. “I was feeling forgotten. I figured you were still in church repenting after your exposure to the demon state of Oregon.”

As a result of the environment that flourished under Chavez-DeRemer’s leadership, three people filed formal discrimination complaints earlier this month, accusing her of fostering a toxic workplace.

The complainants also described fearing retaliation for pushing back against official requests, alleging that Chavez-DeRemer and her senior aides would use threats to ensure compliance.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on February 19, 2025. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

Chavez-DeRemer’s former chief of staff Jihun Han and former deputy chief of staff Rebecca Wright, both of whom resigned in March, were also accused of providing cover for the secretary to use taxpayer funds on trips where she would spend time with family and friends.

The 58-year-old’s resignation makes her the third female member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to depart in two months, after DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was fired on March 5, and Attorney General Pam Bondi on April 2.