Trump Goon Stops Sex Assault Probe of Other Goon’s Spouse

An investigation into a Trump Cabinet member’s husband for sexual assault has been closed following a joint review of evidence between the Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Attorney’s Office.
Washington D.C.’s MPD reportedly searched Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s office on Feb. 5 amid an investigation into sexual assault allegations against her husband, Dr. Shawn DeRemer, an anesthesiologist and the secretary’s husband of three decades. DeRemer, 57, was accused of inappropriately touching two female staffers at the Department of Labor.
The police department confirmed in a statement to the Daily Beast that the investigation ended after the District of Columbia’s USAO “found no evidence of a crime.”
President Donald Trump, 79, appointed Jeanine Pirro as the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia in 2025.
“Detectives from MPD’s Sexual Assault Unit conducted a review of evidence in this case with the United States Attorney’s Office,” an MPD spokesperson told the beast. “Following that review, USAO determined that there was no evidence of a crime. Based on that finding, MPD’s investigation into this matter has concluded.”
Before being confirmed in August, Jeanine Pirro, 74, served as an assistant district attorney and then a judge until 2005. From 2011 until her 2025 appointment, she was employed as a Fox News host. In her current role, she has spent her working hours trying to clear Steve Bannon’s criminal record.
In the case that has been brewing against Trump’s Labor Secretary, the USAO and the Federal Protective Service declined to pursue charges against DeRemer. The husband was banned from entering the agency’s headquarters after local police received reports about his alleged misconduct.
MPD filed a report on Jan. 24 about an incident that occurred at the Labor Department headquarters on Dec. 18, according to a copy previously reviewed by the Daily Beast.
“The complainant reported a sexual contact against her will,” it read.
The alleged incident was caught on internal security cameras. DeRemer has “categorically” denied the allegations.
Anonymous Labor Department officials told Politico that Chavez-DeRemer’s office was searched. Authorities also looked through the work stations for her aides. Sources told the outlet that the Labor Secretary was aware of the search but not the reason.
“The allegations are a complete fabrication manufactured by Labor Department insiders vying for the Secretary of Labor’s position,” James Bell, DeRemer’s attorney, said in a statement to Politico.
The Daily Beast reached out to the Labor Department for comment.
The investigation into DeRemer arose after the Labor Department’s inspector general launched a probe into the Labor Secretary and some of her closest aides. Secretary Chavez-DeRemer has been the subject of an internal investigation into her alleged affair with a member of her security detail. She faced allegations of “abusing her position” after a complaint accused her of sleeping with a subordinate and drinking on the job.
Two of her staffers, including her Chief of Staff, Jihun Han, and his deputy, Rebecca Wright, were placed on leave in January. A complaint alleged they were “involved and have knowledge” regarding Chavez-DeRemer’s actions. The secretary has denied allegations of inappropriate behavior.