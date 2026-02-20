Trump Cabinet Member’s Husband Banned From Building She Works In

The husband of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer has been barred from the agency’s Washington, D.C. headquarters after he was accused of sexually assaulting two female staffers, according to a new report.

Dr. Shawn DeRemer, a 57-year-old anesthesiologist, was accused by two women of inappropriate touching at the Labor Department headquarters on Constitution Avenue, sources told The New York Times. DeRemer was reportedly banned from entering the building after the women described the incidents to agency officials and investigators.

“If Mr. DeRemer attempts to enter, he is to be asked to leave,” a building restriction notice viewed by The Times read.

An incident on Dec. 18 was captured on office security cameras, which showed DeRemer giving one of the women an extended embrace, a source told the outlet.

On Jan. 24, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department filed a report about an incident that occurred at the Labor Department headquarters on Dec. 18, according to a copy viewed by the Daily Beast.

“The complainant reported a sexual contact against her will,” it read.

An MPD spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing.

The women’s concerns about DeRemer were raised last month with the agency’s internal watchdog, which has been investigating alleged misconduct by the Labor secretary and her top aides, a source told the Times.

The Labor Department and DeRemer’s anesthesiology firm did not immediately return a request for comment.

Chavez-DeRemer herself has come under scrutiny after she was accused of engaging in a relationship with a subordinate, drinking on the job, and committing “travel fraud” on taxpayers’ dime.

A security officer was placed on administrative leave after Chavez-DeRemer was accused of conducting a romantic relationship with a security staff member, according to two sources speaking to Bloomberg Law.

The former Oregon representative has been married to DeRemer for over 30 years. They share twin daughters. DeRemer earlier told the New York Post that “there’s not an ounce of truth to this, and anyone who knows my wife would know that.”

A complaint filed against Chavez-DeRemer with the Labor Department’s inspector general also alleged that her Chief of Staff Jihun Han and his deputy, Rebecca Wright, were “involved and have knowledge” of the accusations against her. The two aides have been placed on leave.

The White House and Labor Department previously defended Chavez-DeRemer against the allegations and the reporting on the investigation into her.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer noticeably showed up without a date to the "Melania" premiere in January. Variety/Variety via Getty Images