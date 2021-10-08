How Harry and Meghan Made Sure Archie and Lilibet Grow Up in Total Privacy

One of the reasons the Sussexes gave when they left official royal life was that they wanted more privacy. They have since been mocked as hypocrites in some quarters by critics who say that they continue to court global attention.

But such sniping, perhaps deliberately, misses an important point: that the couple have managed to provide a level of privacy to their children which far outstrips what they were able to offer Archie in the first few traumatic months after his birth, or, indeed, what Kate and William have been able to give their children.

Full-face photographs of William and Kate’s kids (often taken by Kate) are routinely handed out on their birthdays and the children also make several carefully staged public appearances each year where the press are given opportunities to photograph them.