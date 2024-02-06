Attention Cord Cutters: Here’s How to Watch the Super Bowl Without Cable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. EST, which means you may already be making plans for the biggest game day of the season. If you’ve recently cut the cord, you may be asking yourself, “How can I watch the Super Bowl if I don’t have cable?” And you’re not alone; many people rely on streaming services instead of cable TV to catch up on shows and tune into live events like award shows and sports games—the Super Bowl included.

Fortunately, there are plenty of streaming services and apps that will allow you to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play in the big game without cable this year—and in some cases, for free.

Whether you’re an avid football fan or just tuning in for the snacks and a potential Taylor Swift sighting, we’ve got all the details you’ll need to watch the NFL championship game.

Super Bowl LVIII Details:

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Road to the Super Bowl: 1 p.m. ET.

Super Bowl Pre-game: 1 p.m. ET.

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET.

Participating Teams: The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Stadium: The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Half-Time Show Performer: Usher.

Cable Network: CBS.

Our Favorite Services to Stream the Super Bowl Without Cable:

DirecTV: We love DirecTV because while it is more expensive than some apps, it grants you access to between 75 and 105 cable networks, depending on the package—not just ESPN and sports networks. Plus, DirecTV offers a five-day free trial, allowing you to watch the Super Bowl live for free as long as you cancel after the period is over. After the trial, the subscription costs just $79 a month for the entry-level package (75 channels).

NFL+ App: If you already have a subscription to NFL or Paramount+, simply log on to your account and watch the live stream. Don’t have one? Not to worry. The NFL+ app is $7.99 per month, and Paramount+ is between $6 and $12 per month, depending on the plan.

SlingTV: You can live-stream the Super Bowl LVIII on-demand (and for free) with the service’s free seven-day trial. To watch the Super Bowl, you'll need to sign up for the SlingTV Orange tier or the SlingTV Orange + Blue tier.

Fubo TV: Live stream the Super Bowl on Fubo TV by subscribing for just $70 per month or signing up for their free seven-day trial. Fubo TV also gives you access to a wide range of channels, including the NFL network.

Hulu + Live TV: Sign up for Hulu + Live TV to get access to Sunday’s big game. This is a great streaming option for avid sports fans because the package offers access to 75+ network TV channels, as well as a wide range of sports channels, including ESPN, the NFL Network, NBC Golf, FOX, and many more.

