How Trump Is Trapped By His Own Idiocy: Biographer

President Donald Trump has backed himself into a deepening bind—and has no one to blame but himself, his biographer says.

Though he boasted about heralding a “Golden Age” upon his return to power, the 79-year-old president now finds himself boxed in by crises abroad, domestic frustration, and a fracturing MAGA coalition.

“Donald Trump is in serious trouble,” author Michael Wolff said on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast.

Wolff argued that Trump keeps setting traps for himself, pointing to the president’s war of choice against Iran and his appointment of anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the nation’s top health official.

“Everybody sees the war. Everybody knows that this is pure incompetence. Everybody wants their vaccines. And everybody sees these people around Trump, and now sees them more as one by one they fall by the wayside,” Wolff said. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

“Trump can’t get out from under it,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles. “Can’t get out from under the war. Can’t get out from under the anti-vax thing. Can’t get out from under the fact that he has surrounded himself with fools, that it has become a comedy.”

The author acknowledged that some people may “appreciate” Trump’s “bluster and drama”—but not when so much is unraveling through his own making.

“That now is paired with this other stuff that he can’t escape,” he noted. “Everybody sees the war. Everybody knows that this is pure incompetence. Everybody wants their vaccines. And everybody sees these people around Trump, and now sees them more as one by one they fall by the wayside.”

He added, “And you understand that these are his people. This is what Donald Trump means: A lineup of fools.”

Wolff invoked Kennedy’s marathon hearings before Congress, where the health secretary’s deeply unpopular rhetoric on vaccines and his radical health policies took center stage.

Wolff said that the trap Trump set himself by launching his war against Iran is twofold—sparking frustration among Americans over rising gas prices while deepening divisions in his MAGA base. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump has sought to reel in Kennedy’s controversial MAHA health policies, Bloomberg reported earlier this month, but Wolff said the president is nonetheless “stuck with this guy who everybody sees and hears the voice... and thinks only one thing, ‘Oh, that’s the anti-vaxx guy.’”

During the hearing, Kennedy, 72, admitted that Trump didn’t bother to ask him for input before nominating Erica Schwartz, a respected former deputy surgeon general, as CDC director. Political analyst David Rothkopf told The Daily Beast Podcast that Schwartz’s nomination shows Trump is “running scared” amid the cascade of controversies engulfing his Cabinet members.

The Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Schwartz’s track record runs directly counter to the MAHA movement’s anti-vaccine fervor; the retired rear admiral has previously supported and helped implement military vaccine mandates. Department of Health and Human Services

Wolff said that the trap Trump set himself by launching his war against Iran is twofold—sparking frustration among Americans over rising gas prices while deepening divisions in his MAGA base.

“He evidently did not calculate that the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranians’ ability to control it would be the central factor in this war,” Wolff said. “If I were in their position, I would be wringing my hands now. It’s a kind of a checkmate situation right now.”

A host of MAGA figures have turned on the warmongering president, feeling betrayed over his reversal on his “no new wars” pledge.

Former Fox News firebrand Tucker Carlson went so far as to apologize for helping return him to power this week, saying he is “tormented” by his previous support for the president.

Wolff argued that Carlson’s renunciation of Trump could mark a shift in MAGA’s public sentiment similar to CBS anchor Walter Cronkite’s 1968 critique of the Vietnam War, which reportedly led then-President Lyndon B. Johnson to say, “If I’ve lost Cronkite, I’ve lost Middle America.”

“I think that there’s something similar here, if Donald Trump has lost Tucker Carlson in that kind of way. I think there’s really kind of questions about the loyalty of the MAGA nation to Donald Trump,” the author said.

Carlson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When reached for comment, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung sent the Daily Beast a recycled statement:

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”