One-Time MAGA Queen Unloads on Trump After Major GOP Loss

Marjorie Taylor Greene, long one of Trump’s most loyal attack dogs, is concluding that the GOP’s latest loss wasn’t just a one-off—it was the direct result of a collapsing base that no longer trusts its own leader.

The former Georgia congresswoman erupted Tuesday night after a stunning redistricting vote in Virginia handed Democrats a major structural advantage—blasting Trump, 79, for what she called a string of “betrayals” that are now costing Republicans elections.

Laying out the dire math for Republicans, Greene, 51, wrote: “Virginia just voted to redraw House district lines taking their state from 6D-5R to 10D-1R, eliminating 4 Republican seats just by redrawing the map.”

The measure, which bypassed Virginia’s redistricting commission and scrapped a map put in place six years ago, is poised to hand Democrats a major edge heading into the November midterms.

The former congresswoman began by rattling off a list of grievances she says are driving a “mass exodus” of Trump’s base, warning the Virginia result is just the beginning of “devastating consequences” for Republicans in the midterms.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was branded a "traitor" by Trump after she pushed for the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files. ALYSSA POINTER/REUTERS

At the top of her list: Trump’s war with Iran, now stretching into its eighth week. Greene blamed the conflict for causing gas prices to peak at a nationwide average of 4.17 and jet fuel prices to double in the early weeks of the fighting—costs that everyday Americans are still absorbing while Trump shrugs off the impact.

She also took aim at inflation, arguing that its 3.3 percent rise in March since the start of the conflict has undercut Trump’s repeated promises to bring prices down.

Then she turned her attention to the sore subject that got her booted from Trump’s good graces: the Epstein files. Greene accused the president of backtracking on transparency and dismissing the issue as a “hoax,” a stance that she says has driven away voters.

She also zeroed in on what she described as the president’s “betrayals to MAHA,” pointing to the backlash that erupted after Trump tapped CDC director Erica Schwartz, 47, whose pro-vaccine record cuts directly against the movement’s anti-vax core. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 72, said he was not consulted on the decision—even though he has previously fired officials over conflicting views.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

After railing against Trump’s faults, Greene shifted her focus to the party itself. “But it’s not just Trump,” Greene said. “It’s the Republicans in the House and Senate too.”

She accused party leaders of focusing on fundraising and self-preservation rather than accountability, painting a picture of a GOP that is increasingly disconnected from its own voters.

Greene turned to blame the party she was bullied out of as responsible for the major GOP redistricting loss. Hannah McKay/REUTERS

Greene wasn’t alone in sounding the alarm. Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, 65, also criticized his party for what he called an “avoidable” loss, arguing that Republicans set off a “chain reaction” when they pushed for aggressive redistricting efforts in Texas last year.

“If you’re going to pick a fight, at least win it,” Fleischer wrote on X. “The other side will always fight back. All this was foreseeable and avoidable.”

Virginia is just the latest blow for Republicans staring down the midterms. The party is still reeling from a pair of March losses in historically red Florida districts, where even heavy GOP turnout and Trump’s candidate endorsements failed to deliver a win.