NO VICTIM
How Trump’s ‘Witch Hunt’ Missed the Witch
He may call it a ‘witch hunt,’ but in fact the Russia probe could have gone much worse for the president. Here are three ways Mueller could have gotten much tougher on Trump.
President Trump thinks of himself as the victim of a “witch hunt” perpetrated by—depending on which day you check his Twitter account—12 or 14 or 16 “angry Democrats.”
In truth, Robert Mueller could have been much tougher on the president. And if he had been, everything might look different today.
First, suppose Mueller had issued a grand jury subpoena to the president early on.