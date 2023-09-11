Confiderfranchise orientation badge

How White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Evaded His Twitter Ban

“I’ve been back on—uh, my friend has been back on Twitter,” Fuentes said on his Saturday web show, sporting a self-satisfied. “He’s been having a great time.”

Justin Baragona

Justin Baragona

Senior Media Reporter

Conservative student and supporter of US President Donald Trump, Nick Fuentes

William Edwards via Getty Images

Was former Kanye West confidant Nick Fuentes, an unabashed Holocaust denier and white supremacist, evading his Twitter ban with an obvious burner account? It sure looks like it.

In recent days, a user named @grimaceshake01 popped up to promote the antisemitic #BantheADL campaign boosted by Elon Musk. Aside from overt references to the “Groyper Army,” Fuentes’ name for his followers, @grimaceshake01 shared and engaged with tweets specifically claiming the account was his. And, of course, it posted aggressively racist and antisemitic content.

Last week, the account hosted a Twitter Spaces about the push to boot the ADL from X (formerly known as Twitter). The main speaker was unmistakably Fuentes, and a recording of that hour-plus event was shared on his Telegram channel.

Shortly after Confider reached out to the social-media platform to ask about Fuentes apparently skirting the ban, @grimaceshake01 was quickly suspended.

Prior to that, Fuentes had admitted he was on the site: “I’ve been back on—uh, my friend has been back on Twitter,” he said on his Saturday web show, sporting a shit-eating grin. “This friend of mine who represents me in some ways has been back on Twitter, and he’s been having a great time.”

Just before the apparent burner was axed, @grimaceshake01 had been quoting other conservatives’ 9/11-related tweets by telling them to “GOOGLE DANCING ISRAELIS,” peddling an antisemitic conspiracy theory. “I wonder what happened,” Fuentes coyly wrote on Telegram, acknowledging @grimaceshake01 was banned.

While Musk let thousands of previously banned far-right accounts back on the site after purchasing it last year, he ended up booting Fuentes in January—one day after reversing his suspension—for expressing love for Hitler and defending Ye’s antisemitic rants.

Fuentes did not respond to a request for comment.

