Howard Stern’s Bosses Tease His Fate at SiriusXM
Howard Stern’s bosses addressed speculation Wednesday that his show may be coming to an end. Speaking at the Bank of America 2025 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference, per Variety, the satellite radio company’s top brass said that negotiations to keep the show on its airwaves are ongoing. “We’d love [for Stern] to stay,” Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s chief content officer and president said. “Howard, for all these years and right up till now, is as important a single piece of content as we’ve had… He’s the best interviewer out there, period, you know, bar none. And we’ve always had a series, as all of you know, of renewals. With any talent at that level, you’re always gonna have an extended period of negotiations. We’ve been pretty lucky all these years,” he continued. Stern’s show moved from traditional radio to Sirius in 2006—but a report from The U.S. Sun last month claimed that his latest five-year, $500 million contract with the company would be terminated when the term ends at the end of the year. Stern insisted he’s not going anywhere and teased that he’d address the rumors on air Sept. 2, but his big return was postponed at the last minute, refueling the rumors. His bosses now say they expect for things to pan out. “With any talent at that level, you’re always gonna have an extended period of negotiations,” Greenstein said. “It certainly has to make sense, but we feel pretty good that we’ve done this before, and we’ll see where it goes.” Jennifer Witz, CEO of SiriusXM, added, “I think he’s been core to our platform for over 20 years, so I’m confident we’ll get to the right place.”