HS Football Players Allegedly Abused Teammate for ‘No-Gay Thursday’

Three Pennsylvania high school seniors have reportedly been charged with assault and other counts for allegedly abusing a freshman during a hazing ritual called “No-Gay Thursday.” According to the Chester County prosecutor, two players from the Conestoga High School football team held down the unidentified teammate while a third penetrated the victim’s rectum with a broom handle. Furthermore, the district attorney said, the victim was targeted because his senior abusers—one of them the team’s captain—did not like him. The students will not be charged with sexual assault, however, because state law requires that to involve sexual intercourse.