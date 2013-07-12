Hubble Spots Blue Planet

CHEAT SHEET
Everything about this is amazing: thanks to the Hubble telescope, astronomers have spotted a blue planet orbiting a star 63 light-years away, the first time they’ve been able to determine the color of a distant planet. Named HD 189733b, the planet is a gas giant with a daytime temperature of 2,000 degrees, with liquid glass particles possibly blowing around its surface in 4,500 miles-per-hour winds. The planet was discovered in 2005, but astronomers have just now been able to use Hubble to determine its color.